YOBE State Water Corporation on Wednesday says it has concluded arrangements to resuscitate dormant mini waterworks in Damaturu, to meet the water needs of the growing state capital.

Alhaji Bukar Mohammed, General Manager of the Corporation, disclosed this on Wednesday in Damaturu when he was conferred with the fellowship of the Nigeria Association of Technologists In Engineering (NATIE).

Mohammed noted that the growing population of the metropolis coupled with the movement of displaced persons had made adequate water supply challenging.

“The original master plan of Damaturu water supply has been distorted by many activities including; building on, and diversion of pipelines but, we are working on some measures to boost water supply,’’ he said.

According to him, the corporation will strive to ensure that boreholes remain functional to serve the people.

He commended the association for finding him worthy of the fellowship and pledged to put extra effort towards enhancing access to safe water to the people.

Also speaking, Alhaji Usman Ahmed, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, said the fellowship bestowed on the manager was in recognition of his hard work.

“This should spur you to put in your best to serve the people and government, the ministry will also support staff training for capacity building and productivity,” he said.

NAN

– Feb. 12, 2020 @ 18:40 GMT |

