ZAMFARA Government has commenced plan to revive the Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) center in the state, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Habibu Yalwa, has said.

Yalwa made the disclosure on Tuesday while presenting relief materials to some VVF patients in Gusau, donated by the state chapter of Women for Women, an NGO.

Yalwa said more staff and modern equipment would be provided in the centre, as well as sewing machines for training of rehabilitated victims in tailoring, to enable them earn a living after their discharge.

“We are very much aware of challenges women with VVF problem encounter especially as regards to spouses who turn away from them due to their condition.

“Our concern is to rehabilitate the center in such a way that after the treatment patients can be trained on business skills to support their lives,” he said.

While commending the effort of the association, Yalwa assured of the state government partnership in all areas to ensure that the center meets up the standard.

Earlier, the State Chairperson of association, Hajiya Lubabatu Ammani, solicited for support to women, especially those facing untold hardships.

She said government and individuals must pool resources to address the plight of women, including VVF patients.

According to her, the challenges facing women in the state and the nation were numerous and require collective efforts to deal with.

Ammani commended Zamfara government for introducing monthly support to indigent women to encourage them set up businesses.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items presented to the VVF patients included clothing materials, detergents, cosmetics and food items.

NAN

– Oct 15, 2019 @ 15:50 GMT |

