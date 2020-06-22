MEDICAL and Dental Consultants of Nigeria (MDCAN), Zamfara chapter has appealed to security agencies to provide adequate cover for medical practitioners in the state, following the murder of one of its members.

MDCAN made the appeal in a four-point communique issued at the end of its emergency meeting on Monday in Gusau.

The communique jointly signed by MDCAN Chairman and Secretary, Dr Umar Abdullahi and Dr Tume Alfred, condemned the murder of Dr Enoch Okpara, a Consultant Gynaecologist in Gusau on June 12.

MDCAN in the communique called on security agencies, especially the police to fast track investigation into the matter in order to bring the killers to justice.

MDCAN stressed that unveiling the perpetrators of the dastardly act would further reassure the doctors and other citizens of the safety of their lives and property.

It described the death of Okpara as, “painful and devastating to the medical profession in the country as he was a dedicated medical doctor in the service of humanity.”

The communique also noted that the current efforts to improve security in Zamfara should be strengthened.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Okpara was until his death, a Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with the Federal Medical Center, Gusau.

He was found dead and burnt at his Mareri quarter’s residence in Gusau, on June 12, after he had been injured several times with a machete. (NAN)

– Jun. 22, 2020 @ 17:35 GMT |

