House of Reps Clerk pledges to boost staff capacity, efficiency

DR. Yahaya Danzaria, the Clerk of the House of Representatives, has pledged to continually boost the capacity of staff for maximum efficiency in service delivery.

Danzaria said this at the end of a three-day training programme organised in collaboration with SAHL Human Resources for staff of the House on Thursday in Abuja.

The training was on law making processes in the National Assembly, which was the first in its series that would be organised for the staff.

Danzaria said that inherent docility with which he inherited the directorate propelled him to boost the morale of the staff through the three-day training.

He said that it was a general training that cuts across all the departments, adding that second training would be a specialized one and the management staff were already working on it.

“We are going to concentrate on the chamber staff, the bills and other adjoining support services staff.

” The last one would be a hybrid training, more of committee secretaries and committee clerks and other departments which would come before the end of the year.

“We believe that this type of training would boost their morale and it would add impetus to their contributions to the plenary work,” Danzaria said.

Mr Bature Musa, a Deputy Clerk of the House and former chairman of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASSAN), National Assembly chapter, said the training was a welcome development.

He said that the society was dynamic and needed to be captured in motion, adding that it was a global phenomenon that organisations of such repute and an arm of the government needed to equip its staff periodically.

He said this was to be at par with world legislation, adding that it was what informed the workshop to be organised by the new Clerk of the House of Representatives.

“The takeaway from the training for me is that as a deputy clerk in the House of Reps, I have been able to understand that there are two types of oversighting.

It has broadened my knowledge on how to approach this oversighting from the angle of legislators and MDAs to be oversighted and enriched us in terms of oversighting and legal drafting as well.

Another staff of the House of Repa Mrs, Zainab Almustapha, also lauded the training and urged that it be sustained to equip them to further work better.

She said that she had been exposed to ethics and privileges of legislators, adding that they were also taught bill processes in the National Assembly.

She promised to use the knowledge to bring to bear on her day-to-day activities and work in the office.(NAN)

