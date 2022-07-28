Housewife,32, docked for allegedly assaulting nephew

A 32 -year old housewife, Rofiat Bello, was arraigned before an Iyaganku Family Court on Thursday for allegedly assaulting her nephew .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello of Alajiki area within Olomi Academy in Ibadan, was charged with assault .

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, said that Bello on July 18, unlawfully assaulted her seven-year-old nephew, Olalekan Abdulateef, who lives with her in her matrimonial home.

Ewe said that Bello allegedly placed a hot iron on her nephew’s back to reprimand him and caused him grievous bodily harm.

She said that the offence was contrary to Section 252 and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code, laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adetuyibi, thereafter, transferred the matter to the Multi dDoor Court at Ring Road, Ibadan. (NAN)

A.I