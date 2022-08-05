Husband spread charm on bed to kill me – wife alleges

A businesswoman, Maria Yakubu, on Friday dragged her husband, Gana Yakubu, to a Customary Court sitting in Nyanya, for allegedly spreading charm on her bed.

The petitioner said this in a divorce petition she filed against her husband at the court.

“Since we finished building our new house and moved in, I and my husband started having misunderstanding, whenever I come back home, it’s always one problem or the other.

“Sometimes my husband will come home with another woman. Just to get me angry, I never reacted, it was not easy but I kept trying not to react.

“On one faithful day, I came back home and entered my room, and saw charm on my bed, I confronted my husband and he denied, then I involved the police. My husband later confessed that he was the one that spread the charm.”

The petitioner further begged the court to grant her divorce, saying: “I don’t want to die in this marriage.”

The presiding judge, Shitta Abdullahi, however, adjourned the matter until Aug. 8 for defense (NAN)

KN