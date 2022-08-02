HYPPADEC trains 90 mgt. staff on due process

HYDRO-electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) says it has begun the training of its 90 senior management staffers on due process to ensure more efficient service delivery.

Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, made this known while inaugurating a two-day training for the commission’s members of staff on Tuesday in Minna.

“The training is to abreast the management, accounting, procurement and audit staffers of the commission to be guided on the fiscal policies and due process, to ensure functional and corrupt-free organisation.

“We also invited Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to make its inputs to ensure that we have corrupt-free government organisation.

“We have about 90 senior management staffers drawn from accounting department, audit and procurement units, which make up the fiscal responsibility of the commission,” he said.

Yelwa stated that before the workshop, the commission had trained its staff members on how to execute their duties in order to align with the various Federal Government’s financial rules and regulations.

“We decided to have this training because we wanted our staff members to be law-abiding in discharging their duties,” he said.

The HYPPADEC managing director said that after the programme, the trainees would be evaluated to determine where they would fit in, in the commission.

He urged the commission’s administration department to apply for similar training for other departments and units, to enable them operate at the same level without any hitch.

Similarly, the ICPC Chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, who was represented by the Resident Anti-corruption Commissioner in the state, Zayanu Danmusa, said that the workshop would ensure that HYPPADEC eradicated corruption within its system.

“This is by no means a practical testimony by HYPPADEC management to see that corruption is eradicated and ethics and integrity become the guiding principle in the official and private lives of members of staff,” he said.

Also speaking, Coordinator of the workshop, Dr Aliyu Kankia, who gave an overview of the training, said that it was aimed at making the commission function.

Kankia said that the training would save the operational cost and also enhance performance in the commission.

“The objective of the training is to encourage law and order, establish procedure, decorum, accountability, transparency and prudence in accomplishing official transactions,” he said.

One of the participants, Mr Abdullahi Yelwa, a deputy director with HYPPADEC, said that his and his colleagues would tap from the training to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

Earlier, the HYPPADEC Director Finance and Administration, Mr Haruna Gabi, enjoined the participants to abide by the rules of the training to enable them internalise the exercise for the benefit of the commission. (NAN)

