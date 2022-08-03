I-G assures Nigerians, FCT residents of security, cautions against misinformation

THE Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba on Tuesday in Abuja allayed the fears in residents of the FCT and its environs over recent perceived security threats.

He assured Nigerians, particularly FCT residents of their safety and security and enjoined them to go about their lawful duties without fear of attacks.

Baba, however, cautioned the public, especially, journalists against raising false alarms, misinformation and disinformation so as to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that Mr Baba gave the warning while receiving general security updates on the nation at a meeting of the Force Management Team.

He noted that the spreading of false alarms, misinformation, and disinformation could be detrimental and counter-productive to national security.

Baba also ordered massive deployment of additional police operatives and operational assets within the FCT and its environs to solidify the security and protection of lives and property.

He said the deployment was to protect residents, critical national assets and vulnerable facilities as well as road in and around the FCT.

He directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Mr Bala Senchi, to supervise and manage the deployment.

The police boss said Senchi would ensure deployment of maximum security in the FCT and its neighbouring states with high risk of attacks resonating from the threats being speculated.

Baba pledged the commitment of the police leadership to continue to explore avenues to enhance the security architecture in the country.

This, he explained, would be done through intelligence gathering, operational deployments and application of cutting edge technology. (NAN)

