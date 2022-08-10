I-G warns police personnel against extortion, indiscipline

THE Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has warned police personnel in the country against extortion and other acts of indiscipline.

Baba gave the warning while addressing policemen on Wednesday at Police Headquarters in Gombe.

He said discipline and professionalism were the bedrock of policing, as such the service would not condone any act of corruption and indiscipline.

The I-G, therefore, told the police personnel to live up to expectations or lose their jobs.

Baba described extortion as a criminal offence, adding that “it’s serious and next to armed robbery, and such act have no place in the police.”

The I-G said he dismissed three policemen in the last three weeks for irresponsible behaviours.

“Any policeman holding a gun and extorting people on the road is no different from armed robber and we cannot be having glorified armed robbers,” he warned.

The I-G, however, commended police personnel working hard to ensure security in the state and the country as a whole.

He urged them to strengthen inter-agency cooperation, including collaboration with traditional and community leaders, to enhance security and peace across the country.

The police boss directed the Gombe State Command to ensure the training and re-training of all personnel to keep them professionally fit to serve the nation better.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the I-G was in the state for a three-day Security and Peace Summit convened by the state government to improve security in the state.(NAN)

