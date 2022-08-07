I killed only 2 policemen, 2 civilians, gunman confesses in Anambra

ONE of the hoodlums operating as unknown gunmen in Anambra State has confessed that he had so far killed four persons, including two policemen and two civilians, since he joined the gang.

The gunman nicknamed ’50’ was caught inside a forest at Ukpor in Nnewi South local government area of the state along with other members of his gang by security operatives.

The security operatives had on Friday stormed the camp and arrested some of the unknown gunmen and destroyed their camp. Items recovered during the raid include arms and ammunition, police and military uniforms, a coffin containing charms and various kinds of drugs.

He said that although many people had been killed inside the camp, including those whose relations already paid ransom, he had not killed more than four people.

According to him, the last person he killed before their camp was destroyed was at the instance of their leader who ordered him to kill the man because he was a saboteur.

He said that their leader, Ezemuo, now at large, was doing most of the killings, along with the late Double Lion who was recently killed at Ihiala.

He said: “Some of the people we killed was because they were accused of monitoring us and acting as informants. The two policemen I killed were at Ozubulu.

“Our commander, Ezemuo, is from Imo State has run away, while Virus who is the second in command has escaped to Lagos and his house at Ozubulu burnt down”.

Vanguard news.

A.I