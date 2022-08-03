I want to change the narrative about Celestial church, says Lade￼

SHUBBY singer Omolade Oyetunde aka Lade has said that she hopes to change the bad narrative about the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC).

The ‘Adulthood na Scam’ singer said this during a recent interview on YouTube.

Lade said though she joined the church three years ago, she’s loving it and hopes to change the bad narrative about it.

She noted that ‘Cele’ as most people call it had produced a lot of superstar singers and producers that have impacted the Nigerian music industry positively.

“I joined Celestial in 2019 so I’m like three years in the church and I love it,” she said. “People already have that mindset and that mentality about the church but people like us are the ones who will change the narrative. Great people like Kenny Blaq, Vector, ID Cabasa, and a whole lot were Celestials but some people switch at some point but I’m not switching, we die there.”

Lade also narrated how her cover of Simi’s hit single ‘Duduke’ during the COVID-19 pandemic gave her the breakthrough she needed in the music scene.

-The Nation

KN