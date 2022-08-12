Ibadan Dry Port: Oyo govt  yet to compensate us – Affected house owners￼

THIRTY-one house owners affected by the acquisition of 90 hectares of land earmarked for the Ibadan Inland Dry Port by the Oyo State government at Lapite/Olorisaoko community and environs in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state have said that they are yet to receive any form of compensation from the government, contrary to media report that Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has completed payment of compensation to the house owners.

But the affected house owners, while speaking through the Central Chairman of Residents and Landlord Association of Lapite/Olorisaoko community and environs, Mr Omotunde Olaleye, said they received the news with shock as none of them had ever been contacted for any process leading to payment of compensation.

Olaleye, while addressing journalists at Lapite village, Ibadan, yesterday, said: “We are here to set the records straight on the alleged payment of compensation to our people who are affected by 90 hectares of land earmarked for the N43.2 billion Ibadan Inland Dry Port.

“We want to state here categorically that information being reeled out to the general public is not authentic. None of our people, be it our traditional rulers, settlers, or indigenes have collected a dime from the government.

“It is unfortunate that we are seeing this kind of thing coming to play at this point. Our people are already half dead walking as a result of the acquisition of their properties.”

“This issue started in 2017 and up till this moment, no compensation has been received.”

-Vanguard

KN