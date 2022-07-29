Ibadan North-West majority leader empowers constituents

LATEEF Jaiyeoba, the Majority Leader of Ibadan North-West Council, has empowered some members of his constituency with Point of Sale (POS) machines.

At the empowerment programme on Friday in Ibadan, Jaiyeoba said that 24 people had received the POS machine while 26 would soon get.

Jaiyeoba, who is the Councillor representing Ward Seven in the legislative arm of the local government, said that all the beneficiaries had been shortlisted.

He added that they participated in an extensive training in POS business in April.

Jaiyeoba said that the training and empowerment were facilitated by the legislative arm in partnership with Stanbic IBTC.

He said that the empowerment was in fulfilment of the government’s promise to the people.

“I will not rest until good jobs, thriving businesses and quality education are standards in Oyo State,” he said.

He urged the people to remain law-abiding and hopeful.

Jaiyeoba advised the recipients of the equipment to use them well.

He urged the people to have confidence in the administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde, who he described as a man of his words.

The majority leader advised Nigerians to go and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote in 2023.

“Those who already have should keep theirs safe, and those who don’t have should get it,” he said.

One of the recipients, Mr Sunday Adeniran, thanked Jaiyeoba, the local government and Oyo State Government for the empowerment.

Another recipient, Miss Bukola Ologunodo said, “I never expected to benefit, but all thanks be to God and everyone involved.” (NAN)

