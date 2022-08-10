IFRANE Forum, the African Trade and Investment Summit, announces its 5th edition shading light on Africa’s climate resilience. This edition will take place from October 26th to 28th, 2022 in the city of Ifrane under the theme: “Climate change in Africa: taking destiny in hand” with the presence of around 200 participants.

In this regard, Khadija Idrissi Janati, President of the Forum said: “Africa produces less than 4% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. However, the continent suffers the full impact of climate change, especially women and youth. Held on the eve of the COP 27, this edition will be an opportunity for reflection and mobilization. Beyond observing the situation, Ifrane Forum 2022 will highlight private sector efforts and initiatives and showcase innovative solutions developed by African start-ups to face the challenges caused by climate change. It will encourage stakeholders to become more involved in providing adequate responses to the climate emergency in Africa.”

Through 3 days of conferences, workshops and debates, Ifrane Forum 2022 will discuss the main issues related to climate change, in particular food security, impact on employment, gender and climate, private sector efforts, finance and green entrepreneurship, climate diplomacy, pollution-free industries,.. with the participation of experts, researchers and decision-makers from economic and political sectors representing more than 30 countries in Africa.

There will also be BtoB meetings and field visits to encourage meetings and foster collaborations between African operators.

This 5th edition of Ifrane Forum is clearly in line with the objectives set by the platform since its first edition, promoting the African private sector as a powerful partner in the development of Africa and bringing together around the same table the different stakeholders of the African economy; economic operators, politicians, non-governmental organizations, federations and professional associations and startups, thereby making this event a unique platform for intra-African cooperation.

Information on www.ifraneforum.com and registrations on www.ifraneforum.com/inscription/

Since its creation in 2016, Ifrane Forum aims to be a space for exchange and debate by Africans for Africans, a meeting and knowledge platform for cultivating trust and building value-bearing relationships.

The last three editions, all held under the High Royal Patronage, attracted 150 to 200 participants from 25 African countries each.

In 2017, the forum concluded with the publication of the Ifrane Declaration, a roadmap for Ifrane Forum defining the 7 ambitions the forum will commit to, in favor of a fully inclusive and integrated, dynamic, wealth generating and prosperous Africa.

The third edition put start-ups and women at the center of the debates, to emphasize and highlight their role in the economic and social development of the continent. It also officially launched the Regional Itinerant Editions of Ifrane Forum. The first edition took place in June 2019 in Brazzaville.

In 2019, the fourth edition consolidated Ifrane Forum’s positioning as a strategic event in the Continent, and initiated the conclusion of a strategic partnership with the African Union Development Agency AUDA-NEPAD, expanding the scope of its commitments to the Continent and promoting a greater contribution for the implementation of Agenda 2063.

I-Afrika Salon meetings, launched in 2021, brought together experts to assess the pandemic’s impact on the continent and which levers to activate to overcome the crisis, with the participation of economic operators from the public and private sectors, political decision-makers and contractors.

A.I