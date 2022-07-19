Igbinedion varsity gets accreditation for 5 global  IT academies

IGBINEDION University Okada (IUO) says it has gotten accreditation for five different high levels IT academies to provide skills set certification for students.

The IT academies are CISCO, HUAWEI, Mikrotik, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye said this on Monday at the commencement of a five-day digital training for staff of the institution at Okada.

The training tagged “Advanced Digital Appreciation Programme for Tertiary Institutions’’ was organised by IUO in collaboration with Digital Bridge Institute (DBI).

Ezemonye said the university had institutionalised the blended system of lecture delivery which was geared toward turning out competitive students with requisite skills to navigate the global market.

He noted that the training for staff of the institution was a way to update their digital skills to enhance service delivery.

“The training and retraining of IUO teaching and non teaching staff on digital skills is part of our strategy plan to consolidate the University’s Smart Campus regime geared toward advancing teaching, learning, research and administration.’’

Meanwhile, Mr Emeka Nzeih, Coordinator of the training programme from DBI, commended IUO for being in the forefront of benchmarking ICT to meet its demand in the industry.

Nzeih said the institute, which was established by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), had trained about 80,000 staff in tertiary institutions on digital literacy.

“The training is to enhance productivity of staff, engender a culture of ICT adoption and application as well as to improve research output via proper data analysis and interpretation.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DBI team earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of the Institution before the training started. (NAN

