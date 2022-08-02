IGP Usman Baba mourns DIG Joseph Egbunike

By Christabel Ejenike

THE Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali Baba has mourned the death of DIG Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike who died on Tuesday in Abuja.

A statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday in Abuja said that IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on behalf of his management team, and officers of the Nigeria Police Force, “regrets to announce the demise of DIG Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike, which occurred at about 9pm on March 8, 2022 at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness”.

According to the statement, DIG Egbunike was until his death the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department and the supervisory DIG in charge of the South-East.”

The IGP said that the late DIG was dedicated and that he served the nation in various capacities. “DIG Egbunike was a dedicated and seasoned police officer, who served the nation in various capacities, including the Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Accounts and Budget. An officer with finesse and commitment to intellectual development and was instrumental to the achievements of the giant strides within the Police architecture.”

“The Inspector-General of Police hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, and friends of the deceased DIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays for the repose of his soul,” the statement added.

First published on – Mar. 9 2022 @ 23:38 GMT | C.E