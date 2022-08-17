IHRC to investigate, prosecute 7 for alleged misrepresentation

THE authority of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) says it will investigate and prosecute no fewer than seven individuals who are alleged to be illegally representing the commission at various instances.

The commission’s Director and Ambassador, Tivhumun Ahure in a statement issued on Wednesday said that IHRC had briefed international solicitors to take appropriate actions in that regard.

“The IHCR has briefed principal international solicitors to take legal action on some individuals using the name, identity and particulars of the IHRC regardless the fact that they belong to unregistered IHRC that is not accredited or affiliated with the United Nations (UN).

“The acts amount to forgery fraudulent misrepresentation and egregious breach of international law which the UN operates,’’ he said.

According to him, IHRC is accredited by the UN ECOSOC and it has its headquarters located at Fatimah Court 12, Hurtingham Airwings, Kodhaki Road, Nairobi in Kenya.

He also said that notice of the proposed legal action against the alleged offenders had been sent to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire and Mozambique.(NAN)

KN