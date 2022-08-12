Ikorodu LG boss urges youths to acquire skills

MR Wasiu Adesina, Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government, on Friday called on youths in the area to acquire skills to empower themselves and impact their community and the nation

Adesina made the call in Ikorodu at the graduation ceremony of no fewer than 100 youths trained in different vocations by the council.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the training of the youths in baking ,catering ,paint making and others,for six weeks , was a collaboration between the council and the Lagos State Government.

Adesina said that youths were powerful change agents with enormous potential to bring about positive change in the society.

He said for youths to contribute meaningfully to nation building ,they needed to first empower themselves through skill acquisition and education.

According to him, the empowerment programme is a redemption of his electoral promise to impact lives in the area.

“The local government has made empowerment programme one of its main focal points to address unemployment and also engage youths in the community.

“I urge beneficiaries to use the acquired knowledge from the training to put food on the table for their families, build themselves and the nation”, he said.

The council chairman urged the beneficiaries to be focused, be up and doing, and use the skills acquired to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

Ms Abike Oyefusi, one of the beneficiaries, commended the chairman and advised beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity to become independent.

Oyefusi added that she would share the knowledge and impact others,urging other beneficiaries to do the same.(NAN)

