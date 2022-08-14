Ikorodu LG, NGO facilitate free medical services for 300

THE Ikorodu Local Government, in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, Shift Nigeria, has facilitated free medical services for no fewer than 300 residents within the area.

The residents, who enjoyed the free services in an outreach organised in the area on Saturday, were screened and given drugs for different ailments.

These include malaria, hypertension, diabetes, breast cancer and prostate cancer, while some, after tests, were provided with eye glasses.

Drugs were administered to those with less severe ailments after screening, while others with severe diseases were given referral letters with a promise of follow up by the NGO.

The Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Mr Wasiu Adesina, at the Ita-elewa playing ground venue of the screening, appreciated the NGO for bringing a laudable health programme to the community.

Adesina said the outreach was designed to enable the residents to access good healthcare at no cost and make them to know their health status.

He urged the people to go for regular medical check-up.

The chairman promised to be consistent in facilitating such exercises, so that the people would have access to free medical care in the council.

“I just have to give glory to God and appreciate, Shift Nigeria for supporting us by inviting people to come for medical check-up and examine their health status.

“You will all agree with me that health is wealth, that is the basic reason why people have to check their health status at least once in a month.

“For Shift Nigeria to partner with us in Ikorodu, I think is a thing of joy and people are also happy coming to be examined; they quite appreciate it,” he said.

The NGO’s chief coordinator, Mr Demola Dada, said the idea was to bring people from different parts of the country together to enjoy better lives, especially on health, to complement government.efforts.

“We noticed that there are lots of people with health challenges who do not have access to healthcare.

“Health is one of the most important aspects of life; without health, we cannot better our society.

“That is why we accommodated 300 people mobilised by the local government,” he said.

The leader of the medical team, Dr Adekunle Megbuwawon, said the exercise was important to prevent or identify diseases, and promote healthcare.

Megbuwawon, Medical Director, Orange Drugs, noted the incidence of chronic diseases in the community because people did not go for tests to check their health status.

“Coming out for this screening, they will be able to identify their health challenges and be referred for appropriate care.

“Quite a number of them, we are checking their blood pressure, hypertension, sugar level, prostate cancer for men and breast cancer for women and other diseases,” he said.

Mr Dele Fayemi, Shift Nigeria Lagos State coordinator, said that the team came to the grassroots to support them.

Mr Lateef Afini, a beneficiary, commended the local government chairman for bringing such a programme to the community.

He appreciated him for mobilising a large number of residents to benefit in the exercise.

“Now, I am fully aware of my health status. I was given some medicines and a pair of eyeglasses. (NAN)

KN