Ilebaye, Khalid evicted from BBNaija show 

TWO housemates, Ilebaye and Khalid, in the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, season 7, have been evicted from the show.

Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced their eviction during the Sunday live eviction show.

The housemates nominated for possible eviction were: Bryan, Groovy, Ilebaye, Phyna and Khalid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vote percentage revealed during the show, showed that Ilebaye garnered 08.51 per cent votes while Khalid got 10.72 per cent.

23-year-old Khalid upon eviction said though he came into the show with the intention of not wanting to get entangled in any relationship, but got serious with a co-housemate, Daniella.

Just before the eviction was done, two of the fans of the show predicted that Ilebaye would be evicted.

Nigerian artiste, Crayon, thrilled fans in the course of the show along with DeeJay Sparrow.

NAN reports that 23 housemates are currently on the show, eying the coveted grand prize of N100 million. (NAN)

KN