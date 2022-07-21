Imo Assembly summons school principal over alleged increase in cut off mark

THE Imo House of Assembly on Thursday, summoned the Principal of the Federal Government Girls College, Owerri (FGGC), Mrs Chinwe Obiagwu, over allegations of arbitrarily increasing the admission cut-off mark

The house took the decision following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Mrs Ngozi Obiefule (APC-Isu constituency).

While moving the motion, Obiefule stated that the principal of the college had increased the approved cut off marks for admission into the school from 138 to 175.

She said that all unity colleges had approved cut-off marks during the last common entrance examinations which were displayed on their portals.

She further noted that several hopefuls who would have gained admission into the school had been affected by the new cut-off marks implemented by the principal.

Obiefule also stated that some parents alleged that they had been asked to pay as much as N300,000 to secure admission for their children who were affected.

She therefore urged the house to investigate the allegations and summon the principal to appear before it to explain the reasons for the new cut offs.

She further urged the house to invite parents whose children scored above the initial cut-off marks to brief the house.

Contributing, the House Committee Chairman on Education, Dr Uju Onwudiwe (APC-Njaba) said the performance of students in the examination served as a benchmark for setting the cut-off marks.

Onwudiwe added that schools had a limit to the number of students they could admit and as such, might need to increase the cut-off mark if their limit was exceeded.

She noted that the standing committee on education had been working hard to ensure every form of illegality was eradicated in schools.

Following a unanimous vote in favour of the prayers by the lawmakers, the Speaker, Mr Kennedy Ibeh (APC-Obowo), directed the Clerk, Mrs Chinelo Emeghara, to send out the necessary invitations to those concerned to appear before it. (NAN)

