Imo CP orders discreet investigation into killing of 7 in Orogwe

COMMISSIONER of Police in Imo, Mohammed Barde, has ordered discreet investigations into the attack and killing of some citizens by suspected members of the proscribed Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The commissioner of police, who said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Owerri, said that the police were trying to track down the hoodlums.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen had, on Monday, opened fire on a residential building in Orogwe, Owerri West Local Government Area, killing seven people and injuring six others.

The development has since caused serious panic, leading to mass exodus from the community.

“On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ogbaku Division got a distress call that armed bandits, suspected to be members of the proscribed ESN, came in a black Lexus jeep and three motorcycles, shooting sporadically at occupants of a building at Orogwe, Owerri West LGA.

“The DPO swiftly mobilised his men, with the support of a detachment of the command’s tactical team, to the scene.

“However, on arrival, the police discovered that the hoodlums had escaped almost immediately, snatching a blue-coloured Toyota Sienna SUV.

“The command’s tactical team speedily went on their trail, while the DPO and his men rushed the injured ones to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, and evacuated the corpses to a mortuary.

“Regrettably, a total of seven persons lost their lives in the attack, while six others sustained injuries and were rushed to FMC, Owerri, for treatment,” he said.

Barde said that he had ordered a discreet investigation into the incident, promising that the command would go all out to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were arrested.

The CP added that the hoodlums would be made to face the full wrath of the law when caught.

He appealed for calm and enjoined the people of the state to assist the police and other security agencies by giving them credible information.

Barde urged citizens to report any clandestine activity observed in their communities. (NAN)

A.I