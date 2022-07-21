India’s key opposition leader grilled in money laundering case

SONIA Gandhi, a key opposition leader in India appeared before the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday for interrogation in a case related to alleged money laundering.

Sonia, president of the main opposition party of the Indian National Congress (INC), appeared at the ED office amid tight security and protests by her party’s workers.

Similar protests by INC workers were reported from other parts of the country as well, alleging that the federal government’s agency ED was harassing their leader.

Sonia’s son Rahul Gandhi also appeared before the ED a couple of weeks ago in relation to the same money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper.

Sonia, 75, is under investigation along with her son for the alleged transfer of party funds to Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the National Herald.

The newspaper was reportedly owned by Young Indian Private Limited, in which Sonia was also said to be a majority stakeholder. (Xinhua/NAN)

