INEC denies report on CVR, PVC resumption date

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has not yet announced a resumption date for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and the replacement of lost Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The clarification was made by Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oyekanmi stated that INEC’s attention had been drawn to a misleading report circulating that the CVR and PVC replacement would resume on May 27.

He described the report as untrue, emphasising that the commission had not yet set a resumption date for the CVR.

He urged the public to disregard the false information.(NAN)

March 5, 2025

