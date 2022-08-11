INEC, Osun PDP tampering with electoral documents, APC alleges￼

THE leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State yesterday alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are attempting to compromise the contents of the electoral results and other documents, in a bid to prevent justice at the tribunal.

The Chairman of APC in Osun, Prince Gboyega Famodun, alleged in a statement that the party had received information about the activities of certain individuals in the state office of the INEC and PDP, attempting to compromise the contents of the electoral results of Forms EC8A and EC8B vis-a-vis the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) reports, which contain the records of the actual number of persons accredited to vote in each polling unit.

He said: “Having read the petition filed by our candidate, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and our party, APC, PDP and their collaborators in the INEC, Osogbo office, have entered the panic mode and have been making efforts to manipulate the electoral results and other documents.

“We were able to establish over-voting in 749 polling units across 10 local government areas of Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo, Ila, Ilesha West, Irepodun, Obokun, Olorunda and Osogbo.

“We got it from a source that the INEC officials in Osogbo, working for PDP and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, have embarked on an urgent process of manipulating the contents of the BVAS report in order to defeat the unassailable allegations and evidence at our disposal.”

Reacting, the former deputy national publicity secretary of PDP and media aide to Adeleke, Diran Odeyemi, berated the APC over the allegation.

He said: “APC will always accuse other parties, especially PDP, of what they are capable of doing. The matter is before a competent court, APC should wait to meet their waterloo.”

-The Nation

