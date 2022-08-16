INEC redeploys RECs, directors

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has redeployed two resident electoral commissioners, RECs and staff of the directorate level including that of the ICT with immediate effect.

A release signed by Festus Okoye, national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Tuesday, August 16, stated that “the redeployments take immediate effect and that handing and taking over should be concluded on/or before Friday, August 26.”

He enjoined the public to “recall that on 24 March 2022, the commission redeployed 385 staff nationwide. On that occasion, the Commission announced that this will be a routine exercise which will continue from time to time.

According to the release, “In line with the exant policy, the commission hereby redeploys two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and eight directorate level staff”.

The two redeployed RECs are Cyril Omorogbe, who was moved from Cross River State to Akwa Ibom State and Alalibo Johnson Sinikiem, from Edo State to Cross River State.

The other redeployments are:

OFFICIAL * CURRENT POSTING * NEW POSTING

3.Engineer Paul Omokore *Director, Planning & Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja *Director ICT, Headquarters, Abuja

4. Engineer Chidi Nwafor * Director, ICT * Administrative Secretary, Enugu State

5.Mr Chima Duruaku * Administrative Secretary, Anambra State *Director, Planning & Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja

6. Mr. Jude Okwuanu * Administrative Secretary, Enugu State *Administrative Secretary, Anambra State

7. Usman Musa Wase *Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja *Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State

8. Mr Salisu Garba *Director in the Electoral Operations Department *Director Procurement, Headquarters, Abuja

9. Barr. Waziri Zanna * Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT * Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja

10. Godwin Wada Edibo *Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State *Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT