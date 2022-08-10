INEC says 40,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Adamawa

INEC in Adamawa on Wednesday appealed to 2021 voter cards registrants to go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The appeal was made in Yola by INEC’s spokesman in the state, Malam Dahiru Jauro when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said only 16,000 cards out of the 56,000 cards printed by the commission between June and December 2021 had been collected.

The remaining 40,000 PVCs have yet to be collected, he stressed.

“We will ensure that each of the PVCs is collected by those who registered for them,’’ he said.

Jauro told NAN that INEC was engaging the print and electronic media, traditional and religious leaders in enlightenment campaigns appealing to registrants to collects their PVCs. (NAN)

