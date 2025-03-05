Infrastructure key to developing Nigeria’s gas resources – Shell

Wed, Mar 5, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Oil & Gas

SHELL Nigeria Gas has called for the development of infrastructure to promote the  growth of domestic gas and monetisation of the resource. 

“The infrastructure will support the delivery of gas from producers to consumers in an efficient way that is also transparent and cost effective,” Managing Director Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), Ralph Gbobo said at a panel session at the just concluded Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

Ralph described infrastructure as the bedrock of a thriving gas industry, citing the Escravos – Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) which feeds the domestic gas market as an example. He said: “If we can fully implement our regulations, a key one being the Network Code and maintain a stable Network where investors can get their returns, I can guarantee that we will see more players come into this space.”

SNG which was established in 1988 has led the way in the provision of gas infrastructure in Nigeria, building gas distribution systems in Rivers, Abia and Ogun states through which it delivers gas to over 140 domestic, industrial and commercial customers. Last year, the company signed an agreement with the Oyo State Government to build a gas distribution infrastructure with the intention of delivering gas to businesses in the state and beyond.

Ralph explained: “Our experience at SNG shows that the task of expanding the Nigerian domestic gas market is a collective responsibility and not to be done by just a few players. It requires inputs from the regulatory, upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. The key to unlocking all these inputs is driving and implementing the right polices. The implementation of clear policies and incentives, allows for more investors to come into the domestic gas market be it in terms of gas production or infrastructural development. Investors need to be assured of a stable regulatory and fiscal market where their investments are guaranteed.”

He added: “Shell Companies in Nigeria have invested across the entire value chain of gas — Upstream, Midstream and Downstream having understood the potential of the commodity to accelerate industrial and economic growth in Nigeria.” 

A.I

March 5, 2025

Tags: Ralph Gbobo Shell Nigeria Gas


Related Posts

Strategic initiatives, private investment fuel Tanzania’s lithium market

The upcoming African Mining Week will spotlight growing opportunities and investment potential within Tanzania’s expanding mining industry TANZANIA is strengthening...

Read More
Invest in African Energies Ghana to Take Place on March 31

…showcasing west African opportunities On track to become an energy hub, Ghana offers a wealth of opportunities across its oil,...

Read More
NOSDRA D-G commends TotalEnergies efforts to protect oil facilities 

CHUKWUEMEKA Woke, director-general, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has commended TotalEnergies’ proactive steps to ensure effective surveillance...

Read More

Most Read

AfricaBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsSaraki speaks on feud between Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-UduaganBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsWhy I didn’t implement recommendations of 2014 National Conference – JonathanBy editor2 MIN READ
AdvertisementAMCON properties for saleBy editor2 MIN READ
OpinionRe — Biafra is Igbo plot to Colonise South South: North should not cry for us, Donald Ekpo replies Sagir RingimBy editor2 MIN READ

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Keep abreast of news and other developments from our website.

Latest Stories

Network International, Airtel advance their strategic rollout plan in key markets

TotalEnergies’ Sangster to headline Invest in African Energy Forum

ANSEC approves modern medical equipment for Ojukwu Varsity Teaching Hospital