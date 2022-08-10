Insecurity: Gombe Gov’t Launches ‘Operation Hattara’ Task-Force￼

GOMBE State government has launched a security task force code named, “Operation Hattara,” to boost security in the state.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya stated this Tuesday while declaring open the first Gombe State Peace and Security Summit with the theme, ‘Mitigating Contemporary Security Challenges for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development.”

The event was attended by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, among heads of other security agencies.

Yahaya said the task force was established in order to consolidate the gains of his administration’s policies and programmes to address youth restiveness.

He said 500 youths had been engaged as Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC) to support the statutory agencies in the state in maintaining law and order.

He explained that the summit would provide an opportunity for security personnel, government officials and other strategic stakeholders to evolve new measures to achieve lasting peace and stability.

The governor who pointed out that Gombe was relatively secure and peaceful, however, added that the state was not immune to and insulated from happenings in other parts of the country.

He said the state has had its own share of local security threats fuelled by political thuggery, youth restlessness and unemployment which led to the emergence of the notorious ‘Kalare’ group.

Yahaya added that his administration was able to contain the menace of political thuggery and youth restiveness to the barest minimum through the combined efforts of the political class, security agencies and community leaders.

The IGP who pledged his support said the police were working towards deepening the engagement of the concept of community partnership in crime control.

Our correspondent reports that the governor in company of the IGP inaugurated operational vehicles provided by the state government to maintain law and order in the state.

