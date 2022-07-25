Insecurity: Wase lauds FG’s plan to close illegal mining sites

THE Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Idris Wase, has lauded the Federal Government’s plan to close all illegal mining sites as part of efforts to tackle insecurity in the country.

Wase made his position known while interacting with newsmen in Jos on the security situation in his constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Wase Federal Constituency recently came under series of attacks by bandits with many people killed.

According to the deputy speaker, the primary responsibility of every government is to protect life and property.

“Mining is one aspect that has increased insecurity in our axis because wherever you find mining you find criminality.

“That is because a lot of drugs and other vices are carried out wherever there is mining.

“You will recall that sometime ago, I moved a motion on the floor of the house calling for the attention of the then government on the activities of miners.

“I have been vindicated by the decision of the Federal Government to close illegal mining sites in the country.

“Zamfara is one good case, you would love to see what happened and what is still happening,” he stated.

Wase said that government was doing its best to address the security challenges bedevilling his constituency and other parts of the country.

He encouraged Nigerians to give maximum cooperation to security agencies by providing intelligence information.(NAN)

KN