Inspiring Creativity: Canon Academy Juniors partners with Karen Country Club to nurture young photographers in Kenya

THE Canon Academy Juniors program is dedicated to empowering youth by fostering new hobbies and developing their creative skills, instilling confidence along the way. Tailored for two different age groups (8-12 and 13-16), the program offers hands-on photography classes designed to equip kids and teens with valuable skills.

This partnership aims at Inspiring creativity and cultivating young photographers at Kenya’s premier country club

Canon Central & North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com) is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Karen Country Club to bring the Canon Academy Juniors program to young members aged 8-16.

This unique collaboration combines Karen Country Club’s legacy of community engagement with Canon’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of visual storytellers. Set to take place from 14th-17th April, this exclusive members-only program will provide young participants with immersive, hands-on photography training in a stunning outdoor environment.

Through Canon Academy Juniors, selected country clubs in Nairobi, including the iconic Karen Country Club, will host four days of interactive photography sessions led by Canon-certified trainers. Participants will engage in both theoretical and practical workshops covering essential photography skills such as composition, exposure settings, storytelling, and more. The program is designed to help children and teens not only discover a new hobby but also build a deep-rooted photography culture among young learners.

Established in 1937, Karen Country Club offers an ideal setting for this program. Known as one of Kenya’s oldest and most prestigious family-oriented clubs, the club’s 18-hole golf course was built on a former coffee estate developed by Danish author Karen Blixen, the inspiration for the classic film Out of Africa. Its serene landscape, enriched with indigenous trees, wetlands, and panoramic views of the Ngong Hills, provides a perfect canvas for budding photographers.

Canon’s Commitment to Innovation and Creative Expression

“Canon Academy Juniors is more than a photography program; it’s a space where young minds can explore their creativity, learn valuable skills, and develop a passion for visual storytelling,” said Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central & North Africa. “We’re proud to partner with Karen Country Club to bring this enriching experience to their community, nurturing Kenya’s next generation of photographers in an environment as inspiring as their vision.”

Programme Highlights and Structure

The programme will run in two daily sessions over four days, offering age-appropriate courses for children aged 8-12 in the morning, followed by sessions for teens aged 13-16 in the afternoon. Each day covers core photography topics including:

Basics of photography and camera handling

Understanding and using different camera modes

Principles of composition and the exposure triangle

Storytelling through images

Specialized sessions such as Canon Creative Park, where participants can explore genre-based photography and creative camera modes

The programme not only offers a hands-on learning experience but also fosters a vibrant photography culture among young people, encouraging them to capture the world around them with new perspective.

A.I

March 4, 2025

Post navigation

Related Posts