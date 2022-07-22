Institute stresses need for technology accessibility for national development

THE Institute of Educational Leadership Practitioners of Nigeria (IELPN) on Friday stressed the need for technology accessibility to aid teaching and learning toward the development of the country.

The institute, known for its human capital development to suit contemporary demands, stated this during a news conference held at the Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Magodo in Lagos.

It was part of activities ahead of the institute’s 2nd annual conference tagged EDUTECH 2022 coming up in August.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that the conference with the theme: `Educational Technology Accessibility and Equity in Teaching and Learning’ would be expected to sensitise the public on the importance of technology.

The Registrar of IELPN, Dr Olufunmilayo Olusa, described technology as a catalyst to improve human and resources development in her address.

She urged various professionals to widen their scope in innovations to bear on the nation’s social-economic sphere.

The registrar, who frowned at the dwindling fortunes of the country, said that the revolution in the nation’s telecom sector could be replicated in other strata of its national life through technology.

Olusa said that she was not happy that less attention was being paid by the public to the wonders of technology.

She tasked corporate organisations and other state actors to assist IELPN to carry out its mandate, so that the widening gap being experienced could be halted with improved accessibility to technology in teaching and learning.

“Accessibility to technology is key. The institute is broadening its scope by bringing to the fore all concerned to define the priorities and chat the way forward through the conference.

“The subsisting introduction of online registrations for studies and certificate examinations such as being done by JAMB makes it imperative for us to find a window through which technology devices that aid studies and researches such as tablets are made available to people,” she said.

She regretted that students in the nation’s schools were still lagging behind their peers in other climes in the use of information technology devices to solve problems.

Also, the Chairman of the 2022 conference, and a fellow of the institute, Ven. Adelowo Adesina, said that the group’s portal was open for participants’ registration ahead of the forthcoming conference.

“Technology is the only tool that helps to improve the education system in different ways.

“From teachers to students, technology leaves a vast impact on education.

“Modern EdTech makes education more flexible and perceptive. Various technology driven education tools have introduced free online resources, personalised learning materials, more engaging contents, and a better understanding of visuals and opportunities for advanced learning.” he said. (NAN)

