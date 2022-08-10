THE Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has sought to collaborate with Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) in the area of property and motor parks management.

Mr Emmanuel Solomon, the Institution’s Branch Chairman, said on Wednesday in Jos that the collaboration would lead to increased revenue generation for board and Plateau Government.

Solomon lauded JMDB for its efforts to ensure that structures in the metropolis were raised according to plan and standard.

The chairman said that through such commitment, there were negligible cases of building collapse in the state.

“To do more, you need to engage professionals and on our part as a professional body, NIESV, Plateau branch, we are hoping to have more engagements with JMDB.

“We know that JMDB own some of the properties around town and our members firms can effectively manage it for the board.

“We can also collaborate in the area of feasibility and viability study. We believe that JMDB can go into agreements with individual developers.

“If our member firms are engaged, they can help JMDB to know the actual year that such investment would have return on investment to the developer and when property will revert to JMDB

“It will enable JMDB to know the actual revenue that each partner will get. We also want to seek relationship in the area of motor parks management,” he requested.

He said that managing the motor parks by professionals would boost revenue generation, increase the aesthetics of the city centre and also make the city more receptive.

JMDB Acting General Manager, Mr Kefas Yilrwang, said that JMDB was home for all professional in the building environment.

Yilrwang said that professionals in the building industry must work together or qaucks would overrun them.

The GM commended the institution for what it was doing to bring sanity in the profession which he described as positive thing.

He said that within the resources and staff that JMDB had, the board was going out of its way to do things differently to bring positive change.

“We are trying to make approvals as simple as possible to give the public confidence and make people come willingly and do the right thing.

“The department is saddled with the responsibility of working on a new model that we intend in use in the state.

“The model will help us in development control activities and boost building plan approval process,” he said.

Yilrwang said that the laws governing JMDB were being reviewed to make them more effective.

According to him, the JMDB will continue to work with professionals to ensure that the right things were done. (NAN)

