Interagency collaboration: Police, NSCDC synergise on timely sharing of intelligence reports

THE Kaduna State Police Command has reassured the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) of a robust synergy and timely sharing of intelligence reports.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Mr Yekini Ayoku, gave the assurance during a visit by the state Commandant NSCDC, Mr Idris Adah.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, stated this in a statement in kaduna.

Jalige said the visit was to foster interagency collaboration in ridding Kaduna state of crimes and other vices.

According to him, the NSCDC Commandant explained that in view of the persisting security challenges across the nation, security agencies need to collaborate in ensuring that lives and properties of law abiding citizens are adequately protected.

He said that NSCDC and the Police, being mandated by law to ensure internal security within the country, must forge ties towards living up to their mandates.

In his response, CP Ayoku said the NIgeria Police Force (NPF) had always been at the forefront of promoting interagency collaboration, with the military and other para-military outfits.

He assured the Corps Commandant of a robust synergy as well as timely sharing of intelligence reports gathered from the Police and other security agencies.

“The CP, who received the NSCDC State Commandant in company of other top officers, said security was everyone’s business, hence the need for all hands to be on deck, for the greater good of all citizens of the state and by extension, Nigeria,” he said.(NAN)

