International Women’s Day: CHRICED calls for political integration, respect for women 

AS we celebrate International Women’s Day, The Resource Center for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has called on stakeholders to accelerate action for the political integration of women in every sphere of leadership as well as enthrone deep respect and value for women in the conduct of societal affairs. This call is in line with the Beijing declaration that provides for equal rights and dignity of women and the National Gender Policy which also makes provision for a just society devoid of discrimination, where the needs and concerns of women, and other gender are mainstreamed equitably into all sectors of national development.

“At CHRICED, we strongly disapprove of actions that aim to undermine women as they strive to achieve their dreams and goals. Such actions include, but are not limited to, workplace violence against women, sexual harassment, and the coercion of transactional sex in exchange for favors. These actions not only violate the rights of women but also perpetuate a culture of fear and silence that hinders progress toward gender equality,” a statement from the center said.

In light of this, CHRICED expressed profound concern regarding the recent allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio by Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan. While the full details of the interactions between the two senators may not be publicly available, a comprehensive and impartial investigation must be undertaken to ascertain the truth. This is particularly pressing given that Senator Akpabio has faced similar accusations in the past, including allegations of sexual misconduct from the former head of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during his time as a minister in the Buhari administration. Such a pattern of behaviour raises serious questions about accountability and the treatment of women in positions of power, the statement said..

“We commend Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan for her courage in speaking out against harassment and refusing to remain silent in a predominantly male Senate. Her actions not only highlight the challenges faced by women in political spaces but also serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for women around the world who have endured similar experiences. Her bravery must be recognized and supported, as it encourages a culture of transparency and accountability,” it said in a statement made available to Realnews on March 4.

CHRICED advocated for a nonpartisan, independent investigation into these allegations, emphasizing the importance of allowing the law to take its full course. A thorough investigation is essential not only to uphold the dignity of the Senate President’s office but also to maintain the integrity of the legislative branch of government, which is the second arm of governance. Without such integrity, the legislative body risks losing its moral authority to enact laws that protect women and vulnerable individuals, effectively signaling a tacit acceptance of sexual harassment in workplaces.

To ensure that the investigation unfolds in a manner that is free from bias and external influence, the Centre for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRICED) strongly urged Senator Godswill Akpabio to consider temporarily stepping down from his position as Senate President. We recommend that he delegate his responsibilities to his deputy for the duration of the investigation. This proposed action is not merely a procedural formality; it is a critical step toward fostering an environment that is conducive to uncovering the truth.

“By removing any potential conflicts of interest and mitigating the impact of power dynamics, we can create a more transparent and impartial investigative process. The integrity of the investigation is paramount, as it directly relates to the Senate’s commitment to justice and accountability. When those in positions of power are involved in matters under scrutiny, there is an inherent risk that their influence could skew the findings or deter witnesses from coming forward. By temporarily relinquishing his role, Senator Akpabio would not only demonstrate a commitment to transparency but also reinforce the Senate’s dedication to upholding the principles of justice,” it said.

“Moreover, we believe that implementing such measures is essential for establishing a safer and more equitable environment for all individuals within the Senate, particularly for women. The current climate may discourage women and other marginalized groups from voicing their concerns or participating fully in the political process. By taking decisive action to ensure that the investigation is conducted without the shadow of power looming over it, we can help to cultivate a culture of respect, safety, and equality.

CHRICED urged Senator Akpabio to take this important step for the sake of the investigation and the integrity of the Senate. By doing so, he would not only be acting in the best interest of justice but also setting a precedent for accountability and ethical leadership that could inspire confidence in the legislative process among all citizens, particularly those who have historically faced barriers to participation.

Integration of Women

Part of the statement reads: “The participation of women in politics is a critical issue that transcends mere acknowledgment; it demands a robust and unified commitment from political parties and elected officials at all levels of governance, from the Presidency down to state Governors and local leaders. This commitment is essential for the effective implementation of the 35 percent affirmative action for women, a policy that aims to ensure that women are adequately represented in political decision-making processes. Given that women makeup 49% of Nigeria’s population yet occupy only six percent of leadership roles in both the corporate and public sectors, the current gender disparity is not just a statistic; it is a significant barrier to Nigeria’s progress. This underrepresentation stifles the potential contributions of women to national development, limiting the country’s ability to harness the full spectrum of talent and perspectives available within its populace.

Conclusion and Recommendations

“In light of these pressing issues, we urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to adopt a proactive and decisive approach to safeguarding the rights of women in Nigeria. In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, we specifically call upon the APC Muslim-Muslim Presidency of Bola Tinubu to take the following actions:

1. Investigate Allegations of Sexual Harassment: We call for the President to direct the appropriate security agencies to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against the Senate President. This step is crucial not only for accountability but also for reinforcing the message that such behavior is unacceptable in any form of governance.

2. Implement Political Party Reforms: It is imperative that the President champions political party reforms that require all political parties in Nigeria to reserve a minimum of 35 percent of positions for women, both in elective and appointive capacities. This provision was part of the five gender bills that were regrettably rejected by the previous Senate. By mandating this representation, we can begin to dismantle the systemic barriers that have historically marginalized women in politics.

3. Reintroduce Gender Bills: We urge the President to reintroduce the five gender bills as executive proposals, which were dismissed by the Ninth Senate. These bills are vital for enhancing women’s rights across social, political, and economic spheres, and their reintroduction would signal a commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

“Moreover, we call on all levels of government to enact and enforce policies that empower women economically, socially, and politically. This includes the rigorous enforcement of laws and policies designed to protect women from violence, sexual harassment, and all forms of intimidation. By creating a safe and supportive environment for women, we can foster their active participation in all aspects of governance processes,” according to the statement for the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) by Victor Emejuiwe, programme officer, Furera Isiaka, communication officer and Falilat Adamu, Gender Desk Officer.

March 4, 2025

