SOUTH-East governors and many groups have condemned the attack on Senator Ekwerenmadu by IPOB members in Germany. Are you reconsidering your decision to attack the governors when they travel abroad?

The simple answer is No. We shall continue to hunt and hound them whenever they leave the shores of Nigeria. Our decision to go after the South-East governors and frankly, every corrupt, wicked and opportunistic politician is rooted in the principle of accountability of public office holders. All over the world, enlightened and brave citizens hold their public officials to account through many democratic avenues. No wonder protest aversed black Africa is rooted in hopelessness, poverty and disease. The right to protest against injustice is part of the dividends of democracy as entrenched in the constitution. In the unfortunate case of Nigeria, public servants, media practitioners, citizens do not know and are ignorant of the provisions of the very constitution they vow to protect.

If they understand what public service is, then they should not honour any invitation abroad. There, we will teach and treat them to how established democracies perceive protest as a vehicle of opportunity for change and progress in the society. As they pretentiously cry about Ekweremadu’s mild encounter with IPOB, how about the use of AK47 and bayonet on innocent peaceful protesting civilians?

Recently, the present British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was pelted with eggs and stones. Previously, the same treatment was meted out to John Major, John Prescott, ED Miliband, Nigel Garage and yet nobody was arrested or killed. The Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, was heckled and pelted with objects, no arrests and no prosecution. A Ukrainian politician was ruffled and thrown into a waste/refuse disposal bin and nothing happened. Let me even come closer, Saraki was pelted with eggs, Goodluck Jonathan was molested by angry northern Alimajiri protesters, Buhari protested against Jonathan and court ruled in his favour that he had the freedom to protest but today, the same Buhari has made it impossible for rule of law and good governance to thrive. (Omoyele) Sowore is in illegal detention and from all these, you can see that something sinister is awkwardly and fundamentally not genuine and right with masses and the morally-depraved crop of politicians in that hellish contraption called Nigeria but more especially the governors and other political leadership from the East.

South-East governors have also threatened to repatriate you if IPOB members attack any governor abroad, what is your reaction to that?

The mere fact they are saying it is a clear demonstration of the extent of apprehension and panic attack in their camp. IPOB shall continue to pursue them regardless of the content of their paid advertorials in mainstream media. As you may know, these politicians are the arch sponsors of Operation Python Dance II and now III, including all previous unprovoked Fulani invasion of our land as a result of the criminal enterprise they entered into with their northern Fulani Islamic Jihadist masters, a murderous campaign of terror aimed at no other but IPOB in exchange for immoral political patronage. We have, therefore, put them on notice, that should any IPOB member lose his or her life as a result of the illegal Operation Python III, we will go after them, their children and their interests abroad. They and their families shall receive reciprocal ill treatment wherever they reside. They need not announce it; let them come abroad that they may appreciate the colossal reach of IPOB around the world.

You placed N1m bounty on information about the itinerary of any of the governors, is he getting responses on that?

Of course, so far so good but you know that this is a confidential and highly classified matter. Furthermore, our global intelligence unit has the capability and the ability to do the work. Through our intelligence unit, we already have both the existing and cancelled trips of these criminal and murderous governors and other politicians.

Nigerian Embassy in Germany says IPOB members who attacked Ike Ekweremadu in Germany risk 10 years jail term because they will be tried in line with German laws. What would you say about that?

Nigeria and Nigerians are irredeemably ignorant of how the law works in civilised countries. Germany is not Nigeria where police brutality and impunity reign supreme. I can categorically confirm to you that there was and can never be any arrests and certainly no case to answer as no German extant law was breached. Germany is a civilised society unlike the primitive, uncivilised Nigerian state.

But is it not true that some of your members who attacked Ekweremadu have been arrested?

I said to you that nobody was arrested and nobody will be arrested. The Nigerian media under pressure from frightened politicians and their media aides are sponsoring this line of reporting which is blatant falsehood in order to save face. We shall continue to expose them. The German police publicly confirmed that IPOB had the right to protest and the case was closed. But we would have wanted them to come to court so that we will have the time to expose all the atrocities in Nigeria concerning the issue of Biafra. Nigeria will be disgraced.

South-East governors have said you don’t have the means and reach to track them down abroad. Is this correct?

Ask the South-East governors why they are panicking if they are not afraid of IPOB. We know how to handle them, we are waiting and if any of our red lines are crossed, we shall deal with them in line with our publicly avowed pronouncement and directive.

What really is your anger with the South-East govs?

Our anger is simple. The political class has betrayed and eroded the confidence of the people in the political process and has ganged up against the masses they ought to be protecting. People are being slaughtered like animals every day. Even today in Enugu (Ekweremadu’s state), a pregnant mother was raped and butchered by Fulani terror herdsmen and no genuine effort has been made to stop the known killers who are being sponsored by the state. Punch/Daylight

Punch/Daylight

