IPAC to candidates: don’t deploy thugs￼

NATIONAL Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Yabagi Sani has urged candidates to resist temptation to deploy thugs and induce security operatives during Saturday’s election.

Sani spoke yesterday at a stakeholders’ meeting at the Atlantis Civic Event center in Osogbo. He warned against the desperation of politicians to compromise at any state of the electoral process.

The IPAC chairman also said his men and other members of the council will embark on street campaign and share flayers to residents to educate them on the need for free and fair election.

He said: “The party leaders and candidates in the election must resist the temptation, out of desperation, to deploy thugs or material and financial inducement of security agents and INEC officials to compromise any stage in the voting process. We are also very stridently appealing to the security agencies and their operatives to perform their assignment with maximum professional and ethical standards.”

Sani added that political parties and their candidates must, solemnly and willingly, commit themselves to avoiding all manners of actions that can trigger violence or compromise the credibility and integrity of the exercise.

“Electorate must resist all attempts to be deceived, intimidated or induced into compromising their fundamental, inalienable right to freely elect the political leaders of their choice.”

The Nation

KN