Islamic New Year: Ayu tasks Nigerians on brighter future

DR Iyorchia Ayu, PDP National Chairman, has called on the Muslim faithful to use the significant celebration of the new Islamic year to asses their conduct for a better future.

Ayu made the call in a fecilitation message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi on Saturday in Sokoto.

” I urge Muslim faithful to asses thier conducts, intensify on prayers for unity and cohesion of our nation.

” Prayers for devine intervention can assist towards producing leaders that can bring lasting peace and rapid development that will usher a greater nation.

“‘ We should not lose hope or allow anybody to use his failure to destroy this great and blessed nation. We are a people united by a common destiny of greatness which we must bequeath to our upcoming generation.

” Nothing should change our determination and commitment to restore the lost glory of this great nation, ” Ayu said.

He rejoiced with Muslim faithful on behalf of PDP family nationwide and fecilitate with Nigerians on the celebration of the New Islamic Year 1444.

Ayu further urged Muslims in the country to rekindle their faith which emphasised love of one another, forgiveness and greater dedication to peace and development.

The party chairman urged Nigerians to support the PDP as the only party that could reorganise Nigeria as a nation through unity, economic growth, security, education and true federalism.

He appreciated the role of all party members across the country for their support and determination to make Nigeria great. (NAN)

