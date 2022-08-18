Israel shuts 7 Palestinian NGOs in West Bank

ISREAL on Thursday shut down seven Palestinian Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in the West Bank, the NGOs representatives and directors said.

During an Israeli raid in the central West Bank city of Ramallah at pre-dawn on Thursday, breaking into the offices of seven civil society and human rights organisations based in the city.

Israel has outlawed six of these NGOs, which were labeled as “terrorist’’ organisations in October 2021.

Israel said that the Palestinian NGOs were linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a Palestinian left-wing group. (Xinhua/NAN)

