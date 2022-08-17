Israel, Turkey agree to restore full diplomatic ties

ISREAL and Turkey have agreed to fully resume diplomatic relations, leaders from both countries said in a historic step that followed a visit by the Israeli prime minister to Turkey.

Both countries have decided to reinstate ambassadors and consuls-general, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister,

Yair Lapid, said on Wednesday.

The step came after Lapid’s visit to Ankara in June and talks with Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The resumption of relations with Turkey is an important asset for regional stability and very important economic

news for the citizens of Israel,” Lapid said.

Israel’s standing will be further strengthened worldwide, he added.

The restoration of diplomatic relations is a continuation of the positive direction in the development of relations

over the past year, since President Herzog’s diplomatic visit to Ankara, and the reciprocal visits of the foreign

ministers to Jerusalem and Ankara.

Herzog was the first Israeli president to travel to Turkey in May in 10 years.

“We, as Turkey, have too decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel, Tel Aviv,” Turkish Foreign Minister

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, calling the move a “positive step.”

The official process of re-appointing envoys will start in the coming days, Çavuşoğlu said, adding Ankara “will continue

to defend the rights of Palestine, Jerusalem and Gaza” through direct contact with Israel via its new ambassador.

Turkey and Israel, once close allies, fell out in 2010 after ten Turkish citizens were killed when the Israeli navy

stormed a Gaza solidarity ship.

There was an initial rapprochement in 2016 but since the 2018 Gaza crisis, which escalated around the

opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, the two countries have not had ambassadors in each other’s

countries. (dpa/NAN)

