A joint team off Istanbul have successfully finalised inspections on the first ship loaded with Ukrainian grain for export since Russia’s invasion started in February, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said the vessel Razoni will shortly sail onward through Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait to its final destination Lebanon.

The inspection by representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations took approximately an hour.

The team is responsible for ensuring that the ship does not carry any unauthorised cargo, such as weapons.

The Razoni had left the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Monday carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn.

More than 20 million tonnes of grain from last year’s harvest are still awaiting export, according data from Ukraine.

The food is urgently needed on the world market especially in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

The UN recently warned of the biggest famine in decades.

Under a deal agreed on July 22 to lift Russia’s months-long blockade of the ports, Ukraine pledged to guide the ships through waters that have been mined and Russia promised to not target the ships and certain port infrastructure.

The deal’s brokers, the UN and Turkey said they will help safely coordinate the exports and monitor the shipments to make sure the vessels are not smuggling weapons into the war zone.

A joint coordination centre has been opened in Istanbul and is staffed by the four parties. (dpa/NAN)

