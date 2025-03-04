It was difficult drawing against 3SC, Finidi says

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
FINIDI George, the Head Coach of Rivers United Football Club, on Monday acknowledged that his team faced a quality team in the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan.

George, while speaking after their goalless draw outing, admitted that it was difficult for his team to pick a point against the 3SC due to the team’s quality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that George’s Port Harcourt-based Rivers United drew goalless with 3SC in their 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixture on Monday.

The Match Day 27 fixture was played at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Ibadan.

George however disclosed that his team studied 3SC’s last game against Enyimba International of Aba, played on Thursday, to project how the game might look like at Ibadan.

“It is quite difficult to pick a point against Shooting Stars in Ibadan, but I commend my players for the great effort they displayed.

“We saw their last game against Enyimba and we anticipated that they are going to play with two strikers. So, we made adjustments with a defensive midfielder.

“We also noticed that they move direct most times but we did well to contain them. I am happy with the one point that we got here,” the ex-international said.

He stated the determination of his team to recover the points they lost when they had a bad run in three matches.

“We will continue to work hard, especially after we had bad runs with two to three games that kept us back.

“As we move towards the tail end of the league, it will be good for us if we can be winning our home games and get away draws.

“That is the only thing that will put us in a good position,” George said.

NAN reports that Rivers United are in second place on the NPFL log with 43 points from 27 matches, staying ahead of third-placed 3SC on goals difference.

But they are 11 points behind leaders Remo Stars FC of Ikenne.(NAN)

March 4, 2025

