I’ve tremendous respect for Tinubu — TeeMac￼

POPULAR flutist and musician Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli has said he has tremendous respect for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tee Mac said his relationship with Tinubu spans over 20years.

He spoke during an interview with Arise TV on Monday, monitored by The Nation.

Tee Mac expressed displeasure that his comments about Tinubu were taken out of context.

The former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) said he made the remarks during a private conversation.

He said: “Well, Oluremi is Itsekiri. Her mother and my mother are cousins. So, we are related. Tinubu is my in-law. Tinubu has been a music fan his whole life. I have seen him at many events. I saw him at an African music award. When you’re out in publicity, and you need music, you become friends.

“I was taken out of context. I replied on Social media to someone who we used to converse and it went viral. I have no negative thoughts or negativity over the candidacy of Tinubu.

“I feel uncomfortable that it went viral. I respect Tinubu. I’ve known him for over 20 years. I was shocked by a statement taken out of context. They went to my Instagram, and all media outlets took it up. I didn’t feel well that the remarks went viral.”

“If Tinubu becomes the president, he knows me. I’ll be there to advise.” Tee Mac concluded.

-The Nation

KN