IYD: Association tasks youths on helping to overcome Nigeria’s challenges

THE youths wing, Moro’a Development Association (MDA), has tasked youths on devising strategies towards overcoming Nigeria multiple challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MDA is an association of the Asholio people, in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Kaduna, its National Youth Leader, Mr El Bonet Jerry urged youths to unite to find solutions for the prosperity and progress of Nigeria.

He called on youths to eschew blame game, saying, ”it is time to seek solutions to Nigeria current challenges.

“It is time to wake up to our responsibilities as global citizens by joining the global efforts towards curbing these undesirable challenges in all spheres of life as global citizens.

“Now is the time to seek capacity development in our areas of comparative advantage.

”These include education, Information and Communication Technology and agriculture, among others, to enable us compete with other nationals in the global stage.

“It is very obvious that governments of most developing nations are in dire need of creative ideas that will help them navigate out of their diverse challenges, which Nigeria is not an exception.

“It is therefore necessary that youths seek ways of collaborating with government towards providing solutions to the overwhelming national challenges against the constant blame game,” he said.

Jerry said the current challenges called for deliberate thinking outside the box of ”our limitations by iinitiating effective networking and linkages with counterparts in other prosperous nations with the aim of knowledge sharing.”

He gave example with countries like Germany, China, among others, describing them as global entrepreneurship hubs and industrial nations.

Jerry called on youths to learn how they would be able to break out to join the league of developed nations.

He said youths must realise that they were change agents which entailed living positive lives free of prejudice.

Jerry said urged,” youths must resist the urge of the make it quick or sharp-sharp syndrome that were luring many of them into various vices and crimes like internet fraud.”

He said Nigeria’s challenges demanded the need youths to build confidence in the society by developing their capacity and humbling themselves to serve their ways to enviable heights in all ramifications.

“This is the right moment our youths need to engage and lead awareness and sensitisation campaigns on socioeconomic and political issues.

”This is by shunning all forms of corrupt practices, embezzlement and become reliable whistle blowers campaign for good governance at all levels of leadership,” he said.

He called for the inclusion of youths specifically those in rural areas in the implementation of youth- related projects and programmes.

Jerry said, ”there is no alternative to creating an enabling environment that facilitates self-employment to save destinies of teeming unemployed youths.

”Government alone cannot meet the job needs of youths populations,” he added. (NAN)

