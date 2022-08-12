IYD: Foundation seeks inclusion for FCT indigenous youths in governance

A Non- Governmental Organisation(NGO), Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja, has called on governments to give more opportunities to indigenous youths in the FCT to participate in governance and decision-making.

The President of the foundation, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, made the call in a statement to commemorate the 2022 International Youth Day Celebration, on Friday in Abuja.

Ahmadu, also the founder of the NGO, stated that it was expedient for the youth to be given priority attention in the scheme of things, especially because they represent the strength and future of the territory and country.

Ahmadu, however, commended the FCT Administration for facilitating youth engagement and development through the FCT youth network, with a view to channeling their energies, passions and talents into productive means.

She also appreciated the FCT Administration for ensuring the growth and sustainable development of the nation’s capital.

She thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for evolving youth-friendly programmes, particularly in the social security aspect such as N-Power, and others.

According to her, these have been instrumental in youth empowerment, and management of restiveness across the country.

Ahmadu urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destabilisation or political thugs, particularly as Nigeria heads for general elections.

She also called on the youths to be mindful of their future, stay positive at all times, in every situation, and always keep themselves busy with productive ventures and endeavours.

Similarly, she advised youths against negative vices that would only jeopardise their future and put their families into trouble.

Ahmadu disclosed that there were different empowerment programmes being carried out by the NGO and other organisations that the youths could take advantage of and improve their conditions of living.

The International Youth Day, which was introduced in Aug. 12, 2000 seeks to raise awareness about the cultural and legal issues faced by youth throughout the world.

The theme for this year’s celebration is; “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages”, targets inclusiveness of youths of all ages in societal development. (NAN)

