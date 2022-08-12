IYD: Lagos LG Chairman urges youths to embrace peace

MS Surah Animashaun, Chairman, Epe Local Government, in Lagos State, has urged youths to embrace peace, be productive and responsible to the society.

Animashaun disclosed this at a ceremony to commemorate the 2022 International Youth Day on Friday in Epe.

She advised the youths to strive to contribute meaningfully to the development of their immediate communities and the country at large.

Animashaun commended the efforts of the National Youth Council of Nigeria(NYCN), Epe chapter on their efforts to stem the tide of social vices that have been hindering the development of the nation.

“As leaders of today, and tomorrow, I want to use this medium to urge the youths to preach and practice peace among themselves..

“Ensure you demonstrate patriotism anywhere you find yourselves, make sure you do away with all forms of nepotism and promote competence above all forms of sentiments.

“Without peace in the country, Nigeria cannot achieve any meaningful development and where there is disunity and lack of common understanding such a nation will remain stagnant, “she said.

Animashaun added that most of the crimes in the country were mostly perpetuated by the youths, such as kidnapping, rape, sexual and drug abuse amongst others.

“The youths constitute the majority of the population and they play a very important role in the progress of the society.

“Therefore, there is an urgent need for the youths to avoid any form of violence and believe in themselves.

”They should do this rather than being used for thuggery or engaging in any form of social vices that can jeopardize their future, ” she said.

The chairman decried the increase in cases of kidnapping, cultism and reckless driving recurrences in Epe metropolis.

She said, ”most of those who engage in such acts are the youths and that should be a matter of concern to all stakeholders at all levels.

”Epe is the future of Lagos State, so to make it a reality, there is need for support from everyone, especially the youths.” (NAN).

