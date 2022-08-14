IYD: NYCN organises awareness walk against voter apathy in Badagry

THE National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Saturday organised an awareness walk in Badagry to sensitise residents against voter apathy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that this is part of the activities lined up to mark the 2022 International Youths Day by the NYCN Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Badagry, Lagos.

NAN also reports the youth in their hundreds were seeing carrying placards with different inscriptions such as “Refuse to be silenced, vote and be heard” and “Your votes count”.

Others are “Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registered in July 2022 will be ready for collection in November 2022.”

Mr Ashame Abdulsalam, the Coordinator, Olorunda LCDA said the youth embarked on the peaceful walk to sensitise the public against voter apathy.

“We are embarking on this walk to create awareness because we discovered that a lot of people have what we called voter apathy.

“They believe that their vote does not count, thinking that if they vote it does not have any influence.

“We want to let them know that their vote counts, and that, it is through their votes that they can make a voice.

“The awareness walk is to encourage those that have registered for their Permanent Voter Cards (PCVs) to please make sure to go and collect them when the time for collection comes.

“We are also going to let them know that it is their civic responsibility to make sure that they vote during 2023 general election,” he said.

Abdulsalam said that the NYCN embarked on the initiative to sensitise the youth on the need to participate in the 2023 election.

“We have a lot of voters card at the INEC office that are yet to be collected, a lot of people have the slip with them not feeling concerned about collecting the card.

“So, this is why, we want to come out, because some people do not have access to the internet, so they may not have the information when their PVCs will be ready.

“Consequently, we have taken this upon ourselves by doing this exercise to let the public know when their PVCs will be ready for collection and to let them know that their vote count,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Biliaminu Oba, the Chairman, NYCN Lagos State, urged the people of Badagry to collect their PVCs and vote e-mass during the 2023 general election.

Oba said that it was the civic responsibility of all that were above 18 years to vote for their choice candidate during the forthcoming coming election.

He commended the NYCN branch for organising the awareness walk throughout Badagry to reawaken residents to their civic responsibilities.

NAN reports that the youth marched from Mosafejo bus stop in Aradagun to Badagry Roundabout to Agbalata market educating residents on the advantage of collecting voters card and voting during election. (NAN)

