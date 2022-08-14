IYD: RBM solicits support through open letter signing

By Kennedy Nnamani

THE RBM Partnership to End Malaria has enjoined the world to add their signatures and actions towards the elimination of malaria from the human race.

The organisation made this call on Friday while marking the 2022 International Youth Day, IYD, celebration.

According to RBM, the 2022 IYD is an opportunity to celebrate those who represent the future and who can raise their voices to call for action to end malaria within a generation.

“Youths represent over 70% of the African population and in this crucial year, we need their support more than ever to achieve our goal of a malaria-free world,” it said.

While the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference draws nearer, where global leaders will be called upon to commit at least $18 billion to save 20 million futures, the organisation solicits for signatures to the letter authored by RBM youth, calling for more action, innovation and funding to #EndMalaria.

Sign the open letter here

