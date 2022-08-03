Joeboy speaks on YouTube music foundry class of 2022￼

POPULAR Nigerian music act, Joeboy has opened up on his decision to represent Nigeria at the YouTube Music Foundry Class of 2022.

During the week, 30 independent artists representing 15 countries from across the globe were announced by YouTube music as members of the Foundry Class of 2022.

Speaking on his reason for his representation, Joeboy said, “Being an independent artist simply requires me to be at the center of all of my dealings as a creative. Aside from creating the music, I have to carry out due diligence to make sure I am making the right decisions now and then.”

The class also featured 29 other artists at all stages of their careers from different genres including Ghana’s Black Sherif.

SSA YouTube Music Lead, Addy Awofisayo shared, “We believe that lowering the barrier to entry that unlocks opportunities for music artists to create and connect with a global audience is crucial. But beyond that, Foundry will assist the music artists participants in navigating a new increasingly digital industry as they connect with fans and generate revenue.”

The Foundry program, according to Awofisayo, is aimed at assisting artists to build sustainable careers on their terms. It was created in 2015 and has, so far, supported 250 independent artists. Alumni include Arlo Parks, beabadoobee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Clairo, ENNY, Eladio Carrion, girl in red, Gunna, Japanese Breakfast, Kenny Beats, Natanael Cano, Omar Apollo, Rema, Rina Sawayama, ROSALÍA, Saba, Snail Mail, Tems, Tenille Arts and many more talented musicians.

