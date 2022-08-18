Jos varsity VC tasks journalists on professionalism, investigative reporting

PROF. Tanko Ishaya, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, has advised media practitioners to be professional and focus more on investigative reporting.

Tanko gave the advice when Mr Kayode Olaitan, the North-Central Zonal Manager of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), visited him on Thursday in Jos.

The Vice Chancellor, who thanked the manager for the visit, said that investigative reporting would help in addressing some of the challenges Nigeria was facing.

He opined that investigating stories before they are published would address the rising spate of fake news and hate speech generally blamed for rising violence across the country.

”Journalism, as all know, seems to be in the hands of everybody; everybody, who is on social media, assumes the position of a journalist and that is a serious challenge to the profession.

”So, I wish to call on professionals and reputable media organisations like NAN to do more of investigative reporting and be professional about it.

”That way, it will address challenge of fake news and hate speech in the society.

”On our part in the academia, we will continue to conduct researches and develop tools that will help media practitioners in identifying some of these challenges and ensure that the right things are done,” he said.

Tanko assured the manager that the university would continue to partner with NAN toward promoting national development.

Earlier, Olaitan had explained the operations, structure and credibility of NAN to the Vice Chancellor, and described the agency as one of the leading news content providers in the world.

He advised the university administrator to subscribe to the various packages provided by agency.

“Subscribing to NAN services will shore up your image and make you the envy of others,” he said.(NAN)

